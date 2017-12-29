BREAKING: Gregory Watt has 7 days to vacate home

The man fighting the bank for his home over what he says is $3,000 in overdue payments now has seven days to vacate the house.

Judge Hon. Richard Williams made the decision Friday (29 December) after Mr. Watt and Scotiabank made their arguments over two days in civil court. The proceedings were help in chambers as open court.

Mr. Watt told Cayman 27 earlier this year that he was about $3,000 behind on his mortgage payments when he says the bank began trying to foreclose on his home.

The situation prompted Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders to once again sound the alarm that a proper mortgage law is needed in Cayman. It also prompted community supporters to rally around Mr. Watt and what they call unfair mortgage policies from the banks.

