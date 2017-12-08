BREAKING: Missing boater Thomas Bush returns home

Thomas Owen Robert Bush — missing at sea for more than a month before being rescued last week — is back in Cayman.

The 30-year-old North Side resident Friday (8 December) arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport from Honduras. He was embraced by his mother, Alenne Bush, who waited for him at the airport.

Mr. Bush and another man, who is yet to be identified, were reported missing at sea more than a month ago. They left Cayman on 25 October. He was found in a vessel drifting off the Honduran coast. He was stuck in that country because of an ongoing political crisis. However, Cayman Immigration Department authorities say they intervened and were able to safely extract him and return to Cayman. Tune in at 6 p.m. for Cayman 27 news for more on this and other stories.

