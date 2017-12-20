Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman celebrates Hanukkah

December 19, 2017
Philipp Richter
It’s the 7th day (19 December) and last night of Hanukkah.
And those in the Jewish community are getting ready to witness the last lighting of the Menorah. Festivities began on the 12th of December, with the first lighting of the Menorah, the sacred candle with seven branches. It is lit every night into Hanukkah. Every night there has been a themed event around the island and tonight (19 December) for the last night of Hanukkah, is being hosted at the Marriott ballroom.
“Everyday we must increase in light, we can’t chase away darkness with a stick we have to turn on the lights, so each day we must increase in light and good deeds and positivity and kindling the world,” said Rabbi Berel Pewzner from Chabad Cayman.

http://www.chabadcaymanislands.com/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

