Mon 79°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet especially along the west, north and west coasts.A small craft warning is in effect.

Tue 78°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters

Wed 78°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Thu 80°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS Northeasterly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Fri 80°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeasterly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.