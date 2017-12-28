Cayman Islands weather forecast: 27-28 December

Synopsis
Moderate northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with the high pressure system lingers over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area drifting southwest.
