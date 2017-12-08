Cayman Islands YMCA turns 5

Cayman’s chapter of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) turns five this week and the organization is aiming to boost efforts in the coming year to build teen leadership.

The YMCA hosts many projects within the community, from promoting family fitness, afterschool programmes and team building exercises.

And CEO of the Cayman Islands YMCA Gregory Smith says it’s all aimed at helping people to be the best they can be.

“Our hope is that they would take away a sense of inspiration, an idea that they can be more, they can do more, as they learn more they’re more empowered to have a more fulfilled life as a result of a lot of the activities and friends, the social environment they are in,” said Mr. Smith.

To celebrate the 5th birthday, the YMCA is hosting a kickball match at the field of dreams this Saturday starting at 9am.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

