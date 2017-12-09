Cayman’s Constitution now available in braille

The vision impaired now have a way to take in Cayman’s Constitution.

The document is now available in braille and audio formats.

The Human Rights and Constitution commissions last night (7 December) launched the new formats at the National Gallery. The new versions of the Constitution were created after a blind member of the public had difficulty accessing the document.

“We both have a constitutional role set out there to educate people and provide access to these sort of documents and when something as important as the Constitution, obviously everyone should be able to access it,” said Human Rights Commission Chairman, James Austin-Smith.

“It’s important that we are educating all of the people in the Cayman Islands about the Constitution and particularly important that we are able to educate the next generation coming through,” said Chairman of the Constitutional Commission, Vaughan Carter.

The new versions were also created to celebrate both, the International Day of Disabilities and International Human Rights Day.

