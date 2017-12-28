Christmas Eve crash sends two to hospital

Two men are hospitalised after a single car collision in north side on Christmas Eve.

According to RCIPS statement the collision happened just passed 1:30 a.m. on 24 December.

Police say emergency personnel responded to the incident in the vicinity of Rossini Street. The driver and passenger, both males, were ejected from the vehicle. It overturned and caught fire. The fire was later extinguished.

The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, the passenger has serious injuries to his ear.

