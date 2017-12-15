CI $5.9 million upgrade signed for emergency services communications

Government has teamed up with telecom giant Motorola to replace Cayman’s current public radio communications system to the tune of $5.9 million KY dollars.

TodY (14 December) Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and the team from Motorola announced the partnership saying by this time next year, the Cayman Islands will have the most advanced and modern radio systems in the Caribbean.

“You know safer communities, reducing the fear of crime and the incidents of crime and creating that economic stability that is so vital for the future growth and continuity of our country,” said Rivers.

The new system will be shipped after it is tested at the Motorola headquarters in Chicago in March and offers features such as walkie-talkies built with GPS technology and strobe lights.

