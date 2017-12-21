DEH says “Stop putting out bulk waste”

The Department of Environmental Health is urging customers to stop putting out bulk waste for collection.

They say the deadline has passed and there is no guarantee the waste will be collected.

In a statement, the DEH said its annual bulk waste removal is already underway.

The DEH reminded residents that bulk waste refers to large items not normally collected by regular garbage collection.

For additional information about DEH bulk waste removal visit the Department’s website at www.deh.gov.ky.

