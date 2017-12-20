Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Crime News

EE water-related death: California man identified as victim

December 19, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have released the identity of the US visitor in Cayman’s latest water-related death.
He is James Howard Huber, a 59-year-old resident of California.
Mr Huber died last week after an incident in East End. According to RCIPS the man was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive when he experienced difficulties and fell off.
A man he was snorkeling with earlier brought him on-shore where CPR was administered by EMTs and fire officers around 2.30 p.m.
He was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: