Entertainment highlights of 2017

In February Cayman celebrated the memory of Aunt Julia Hydes, a Caymanian music pioneer. She was honored during the 8th annual gospel concert. People gathered at the Harquail Theatre to immerse themselves in music performed by local talent.

Cayman doubled its fun this year around Carnival time.

Batabano was as festive as ever with everyone gathering on roads with their coolers and chairs ready to watch the spectacle of costumes and dancing.

And Caymas made its debut this year, a similar event to Batabano involving different bands and held a week later.

Cayfilm returned for its third year in June bringing the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the film industry to our shores. 20 films created and produced in Cayman graced the screens showcasing local talent, famous film producers, writers, directors like Peter Stern and Lee Chambers gathered helping to develop Cayman’s movie scene.

Cayman’s Indian community brought a piece of home here by celebrating their 19th annual Diwali at the UCCI hall. The Hindu festival has grown in popularity each year bringing more people to take part in the joyous occasion.

2017 saw the 40th year of Pirates Week a festival that brings revelers from far and wide to take part in the riotous pirates and parades that take over the streets. It showcased the best of Cayman’s culture and history and peoples love for a good pirate costume.

Just last month award-winning electronic music group Major Lazer put on an impromptu concert at Cayman Cabana.

One of the most eagerly anticipated concerts was the Capella music festival which not only brought out crowds of excited residents but also brought international artists and local artists to share the stage in a musical event unlike any Cayman has experienced before.

Shortly after music legend Beres Hammond arrive in Cayman he has nothing but kind words to say to the people of Cayman, “beautiful performance every time I come here. It’s always a beautiful one and the folks warm. I love that you know, I love Cayman every time, all the folks, family, big up yourself.”

