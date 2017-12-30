Fire victim stable, awake: Employer denies not paying insurance

The employer of a woman severely burned in an arson case earlier this week denies she failed to pay for the victim’s insurance.

Elaine Ricketts remains hospitalised tonight (29 December.)

Witnesses tell Cayman 27 someone set her on fire earlier this week in an incident where a structure caught fire and left 10 people homeless.

Her employer and friend Kerry-Ann Fearon confirmed Ms. Ricketts does not have insurance, complicating an already expensive road to recovery.

But Ms. Fearon said she continued to pay her half of the insurance to Ms. Ricketts who was then supposed to pay her insurance premium. But she said Ms. Ricketts stopped doing so.

Ms. Fearon is trying to raise funds to send her home for treatment. She has reached out to the Jamaican consulate and others for help.

If you’d like to donate you can reach out to Ms. Fearon at 345-323-4969 or make deposits #136 111 509 0019.

