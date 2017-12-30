Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Crime News

Fire victim stable, awake: Employer denies not paying insurance

December 29, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The employer of a woman severely burned in an arson case earlier this week denies she failed to pay for the victim’s insurance.
Elaine Ricketts remains hospitalised tonight (29 December.)
Witnesses tell Cayman 27 someone set her on fire earlier this week in an incident where a structure caught fire and left 10 people homeless.
Her employer and friend  Kerry-Ann Fearon confirmed Ms. Ricketts does not have insurance, complicating an already expensive road to recovery.
But Ms. Fearon said she continued to pay her half of the insurance to Ms. Ricketts who was then supposed to pay her insurance premium. But she said Ms. Ricketts stopped doing so.
Ms. Fearon is trying to raise funds to send her home for treatment. She has reached out to the Jamaican consulate and others for help.
If you’d like to donate you can reach out to Ms. Fearon at 345-323-4969 or make deposits #136 111 509 0019.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: