Football: CIFA clubs hope ‘Christmas Cup’ compensates lack of games

December 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Fans of football in Cayman will get a chance to watch a few extra games over the holidays as a handful of clubs Cayman Islands Football Association have banded together to form the ‘Christmas Cup’. Academy Sports Club Head Coach Jack Brazil says the additional exhibitions was arranged in order to compensate the loss of games from the new Premier League.

“We went from 21 matches in the Premier League and 16 games in the First Division to being 13 games all in.”

Academy along with Roma United, Tigers FC, Future SC and George Town SC independently came together to form the exhibition fixtures. Brazil says the follow through on the initial plan for the ‘New Premier League’ although good, did not bear fruit.

“I think the initial move to one Premier League was a poor move. There were eight teams who worked really hard to get Premier League status and that was thrown out the door.”

Brazil adds the initiative appears to have failed based on CIFA club’s lack of direction.

“We were told it was for youth development, we were told each team needs two youth teams to operate in the Premier League, not enough cooperated. So instead of doing as promised, it was thrown out.

Brazil is optimistic new CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker can rectify the league’s deficiencies.

“He has a passion to make this different, and better. He wants to see the right things for Cayman football.”

Here’s a look at the remaining fixtures for the ‘Christmas Cup’:

Wednesday 20 December 

T. E McField
7:30pm Roma United vs George Town
 
Ed Bush
8:00pm Future SC vs Academy SC
 
Friday 22 December 
T.E McField
7:30pm George Town vs Tigers SC
 
Ed Bush
8:00pm  Academy SC vs Roma United
 
Friday 29 December
T.E McField
 7:30pm Tigers SC vs Academy SC
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

