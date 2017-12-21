Former lecturer faces child porn charges

A former lecturer has appeared in court on 13 offences, including possession of over a thousand indecent photographs of a child.

Today (20 December) Pierre Rameau, also known as Dr. Pavlov Rameau, 49 of West Bay, was remanded into custody after his court appearance.

The former lecturer was arrested back in March, but only charged today with the 13 offences.

He faces one count of misusing an ICT network to abuse, annoy or harass and 12 charges of possession of child pornography.

He is accused of becoming involved with a student, getting them to send indecent pictures and videos on the social media app Snap chat.

When his home was searched police claim over one thousand photographs and videos of children engaged in explicit acts were found.

Mr. Rameau returns to the court tomorrow (21 December.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

