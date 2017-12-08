Flow – Double Data Christmas
FRC pushes 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

December 7, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
You may have noticed articles of clothing hanging around public buildings like the George Town Post office with painted messages. It’s an initiative against gender-based violence called 16 days of activism. It is being hosted by the Family Resource Centre and runs through 10 December. Acting Programmes Coordinator of the Family Resource Centre Charmaine Miller said Cayman has participated in this campaign since 1996. She said the aim is to raise awareness against violence especially against to women and girls. Mrs. Miller said, “The idea behind the close line project is really and truly victims witnesses and supporters of any family violence against women and girls to depict their experiences when it comes to violence and how we can heal from it.” As a part of the campaign FRC also traveled to both prisons to start the conversation on violence and how to deal with it.

 

 

