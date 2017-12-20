Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Golf: Hastings 2nd at IMG Junior World Florida Challenge

December 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Justin and Andy Hastings competed at the 2017 IMG Florida Challenge December Thursday December 14th to Saturday December 16 at the Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Florida.

Justin shot a final round score of -3 (69) to place second overall for the field. Hastings played the final round front nine at +1 but came alive on the back nine making four birdies. Hastings had a great week shooting 69, 75 and 69.

Brother Andy played consistent throughout shooting 83, 85, and 85, finishing 35th overall out of 40 golfers ages 11 to 15.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

