Golf: Hastings 2nd at IMG Junior World Florida Challenge

Cayman’s Justin and Andy Hastings competed at the 2017 IMG Florida Challenge December Thursday December 14th to Saturday December 16 at the Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Florida.
Justin shot a final round score of -3 (69) to place second overall for the field. Hastings played the final round front nine at +1 but came alive on the back nine making four birdies. Hastings had a great week shooting 69, 75 and 69.
Brother Andy played consistent throughout shooting 83, 85, and 85, finishing 35th overall out of 40 golfers ages 11 to 15.
