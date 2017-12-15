Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Gregory Watt to appear before judge next week in foreclosure case

December 14, 2017
Joe Avary
A Bodden Town man who said the bank foreclosed on him for just $3,000 dollars in arrears will appear before a judge next week.

Gregory Watt told Cayman 27 he’s been summoned to appear in chambers next Tuesday (19 December).

He said the purpose of the hearing is to have him evicted from his home.

Mr. Watt says as a matter of public interest, he wants his case to be heard in open court, and not by a traveling judge.

“A visiting judge will not be too abreast with our local laws, and as such I do not think I will get a fair hearing, so I would prefer to have a local judge,” said Mr. Watt.

Mr. Watt says the writ he filed last month was quashed by the court. He said he has since filed another writ.

He told Cayman 27 he applied for, and was rejected once for legal aid. He told Cayman 27 he is working quickly to re-apply.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

