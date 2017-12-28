Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Environment News

Hundreds of shelled lobster not from Cayman’s waters, says DOE

December 27, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment said hundreds of shelled lobster tails discovered on the beach near the Frank Sound boat ramp are not local.

Video footage of the discovery hit social media on Christmas eve and spread like wildfire. Many of the tails appear to be well under Cayman’s six-inch size limit.

The DOE said it investigated the incident, and conservation officers determined the lobster to be imported. The DOE said the lobster was being cleaned for a big event.

The DOE said as this was imported lobster, no offences were committed under the National Conservation Law.

The legal take limit for local lobster is three per person, per day, or six per boat. The NCL considers restaurants the same as ‘a person’ under the law.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

