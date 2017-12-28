Hundreds of shelled lobster not from Cayman’s waters, says DOE

The Department of Environment said hundreds of shelled lobster tails discovered on the beach near the Frank Sound boat ramp are not local.

Video footage of the discovery hit social media on Christmas eve and spread like wildfire. Many of the tails appear to be well under Cayman’s six-inch size limit.

The DOE said it investigated the incident, and conservation officers determined the lobster to be imported. The DOE said the lobster was being cleaned for a big event.

The DOE said as this was imported lobster, no offences were committed under the National Conservation Law.

The legal take limit for local lobster is three per person, per day, or six per boat. The NCL considers restaurants the same as ‘a person’ under the law.

