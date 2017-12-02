Flow – Double Data Christmas
Culture News

Infinity Ball event looks at Gallery’s past, present, future

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

From here to infinity:

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is celebrating 20 years with its Infinity Ball fundraiser gala.

National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart joined Cayman 27’s Joe Avary live at the event with more information.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: