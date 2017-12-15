Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Ironwood Development team assures project will continue, work to begin in March

December 14, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Ironwood Developers assure they are still committed to the multi-million dollar golf course and resort project. They say work will begin in early March in Frank Sound. Ironwood Cayman CEO David Moffitt says the death of golf star Arnold Palmer, a key investor, put a delay in the project another key area of concern was the access road to the development.

Negotiations were underway with the government to build that road. Mr Moffitt said that too should be resolved soon. He said, “The road that is the access to is critical but not urgent. From the begin, we can go ahead and start and we believe that the road will get done by the time we are underway.” Mr Moffitt said construction of the golf resort is set to begin in March 2018. However the overall development will take about seven years to complete. It will also include a grocery store, retail stores, and active living homes for the elderly.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: