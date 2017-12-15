John Gray students donate to D.C.F.S

It’s the season of giving and all at John Gray High School got into the spirit of the season today, with every tutor group donating a box of supplies to help families in need during the holiday season.

This morning (14 December) at an end of year assembly, over 60 boxes of goods from non-perishable foods to hygiene products were sourced by the student body, for the school’s leadership project. It’s in its 3rd year. Mathematics teacher Edward Todd said every year donation pile grows.

“It’s the children who actually make the difference, we suggest, we advise but it’s the children who go home, go to their parents, guardians, we want to help, so that’s what they do, they come in and they help by doing something like this,” said Mr. Todd said.

The goods have been donated to the Department of Children and Family Services for distribution.

