Ker-a-thon continues at Dayton 100 Ultra Marathon, over $37,000 raised since 2015

Local distance runner Kerri Kanuga completed her last race of the calendar year this past weekend, running in the Daytona 100 Ultra Marathon 9th December. Kanuga crossed the finish line at 25:37:48.

The course was 100 miles starting from North Florida’s point of Jacksonville, finishing just ten miles south of Daytona Beach.

“I was 3 hours off my time from last year” said Kanuga.

Kanuga was 48th overall out of 76 entrants and 14th overall for all females. For the year, Kanuga has raised $1000 through the ‘Ker-a-thon’ with a total of $37,000 since 2015.

“My goal is to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. I would be grateful for any donations to Ker-a-thon. All donations go directly to St Baldrick’s and their fight against childhood cancer and research.”

Donations can be made at https://www.stbaldricks.org/fundraisers/KerAThon-

