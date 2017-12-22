Lecturer accused of allegedly possessing child pornography denied bail again

Earlier today lecturer Dr. Pavlov Rameau was denied bail again and remanded into custody after being deemed a danger to children by presiding magistrate Kirsty Ann Gunn.

According to prosecutor Emma Hutchinson 1647 indecent photographs of children were discovered on Dr. Pavlov’s property and she says that is potentially only the “tip of the iceberg.”

The prosecutor said, “This is not a sexual images case, he is a sexual predator” and she believes with him “there is a risk of other offences.”

Ms. Hutchinson pointed out that extensive evidence was found at his home, films, and photographs of child pornography all cataloged into albums which she said was clearly accumulated over a lifetime. She added there is more material to be examined.

Ms. Hutchinson said there are more devices to be looked over by police so there is potential for more to be found.

She said the defendant also had software specifically meant to wipe his hard drive.

However, his defence attorney Prathna Bodden said Dr. Rameau “vehemently denies he requested any photographs at all” from the victim.

She went on to express her frustration with the RCIPS for dragging their feet with the proceedings of the investigation.

She told Magistrate Gunn that due to his community ties and passport being surrendered he can be trusted on bail.

Magistrate Gunn said it was too much of a risk to release him on bail adding it is incredibly difficult to control the content he could access while on bail and there are no bail conditions to ensure that would not happen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

