We catch up with Cayman’s 100 meter national record holder Kemar Hyman. The 28-year-old breaks down a challenging 2017 season, while sharing some insight into coaching opportunities he’s pursued on the side. Hyman also gives his thoughts on the rising Caymanian track and field star Jamal Walton, and brought an early Christmas gift for the John Gray High School.
Let’s Talk Sports: Kemar Hyman
December 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
