Man caught on tape trying to enter two homes in Prospect

December 28, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Videos surfacing on social media have prompted concerns for members of the Prospect community. The videos appear to show a man trying to gain entry to two residences on Prospect Point Road.

Police today (28 December) confirmed officers were dispatched by the 911 to a report of suspicious activity. The videos were captured by security cameras near entrances to two homes in the same area. Police say officers investigated and saw evidence of criminal trespass. They say they continue their investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station 949-4222.

 

Jevaughnie Ebanks

