Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Crime News

Man found dead at Palm Heights Drive, No foul play suspected

December 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man is found dead in George Town yesterday (23 December.)

However, police say they do not suspect foul play.

According to the RCIPS officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious male at an address on Palm Heights Drive in George Town yesterday evening just past 7 p.m.

The man was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

He was the second man found dead yesterday. In the other incident a man was found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town around 6 a.m.

The matter is under police investigation. Do check back for updates on this and other stories.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: