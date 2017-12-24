Man found dead at Palm Heights Drive, No foul play suspected

A man is found dead in George Town yesterday (23 December.)

However, police say they do not suspect foul play.

According to the RCIPS officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious male at an address on Palm Heights Drive in George Town yesterday evening just past 7 p.m.

The man was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

He was the second man found dead yesterday. In the other incident a man was found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town around 6 a.m.

The matter is under police investigation. Do check back for updates on this and other stories.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

