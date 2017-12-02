Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller, Opposition MLA Chris Saunders and Government MLA Barbara Conolly will join with members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Public Accounts Committee meeting in London next week.. He says he plans to take some of his concerns about House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush’s statements about the running of our PAC to the association for comment. Tonight he joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales on Top Story to discuss his trip.
-
Miller heads to London for PAC training
December 1, 2017
1 Min Read
