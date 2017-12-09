Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

Missing boater Thomas Bush returns home

December 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

The Caymanian man who was lost at sea for more than a month touched down in Grand Cayman this morning (8 December.)

Smiles and hugs were shared all around today as Mr. Bush returned home from Honduras with nothing but the shirt on his back and what looked to be a passport in his hand.
We wanted to know about his journey but he said he didn’t want to talk on camera today, saying he’d first like to speak with his family whom he has not seen in a while.
We did catch up with his mother Alenne Bush, who was understandably elated over her son’s return.

“Words cannot explain how I feel, I just want to give God thanks for his blessing us one more time to bring him home safe and sound, I thank all the people that was in fasting and in prayer for him to return, thank the lord,” said Ms. Bush.

Mr. Bush and another man who still remains unidentified left Cayman on 25 October on a 28-foot boat.
They weren’t heard from again until last week when they were discovered by fishermen off the coast of Honduras.
Mr. Bush’s return was delayed by the political turmoil in Honduras but the Immigration department stepped in this week to ensure his repatriation.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

