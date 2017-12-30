Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Mother pleads for help for son in need life saving surgery

December 29, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

One mother is appealing to the public to help raise funds for a life saving surgery that her 13-year-old son Andy Herra needs. The teen desperately needs a heart transplant.His mother Karen Reyes says the surgery will cost over one million dollars and whilst they have been accepted to a hospital in the Florida, 60% of funds need to be paid that’s roughly $800,000. Ms Reyes explained that her son has been this way since very young. The teen has been on a heart and lung bypass machine ECMO, for the past 105 days and says in most cases person are placed on the ECMO machine for only 60 days. If you would like to donate to help Andy and his family  you can donate funds to:

Gift of Life Inc, NJ Provident, Bank routing number #2212722303, Account # 98112018202

or at www.gofundme.com/AndyReyes

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: