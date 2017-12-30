Mother pleads for help for son in need life saving surgery

One mother is appealing to the public to help raise funds for a life saving surgery that her 13-year-old son Andy Herra needs. The teen desperately needs a heart transplant.His mother Karen Reyes says the surgery will cost over one million dollars and whilst they have been accepted to a hospital in the Florida, 60% of funds need to be paid that’s roughly $800,000. Ms Reyes explained that her son has been this way since very young. The teen has been on a heart and lung bypass machine ECMO, for the past 105 days and says in most cases person are placed on the ECMO machine for only 60 days. If you would like to donate to help Andy and his family you can donate funds to:

Gift of Life Inc, NJ Provident, Bank routing number #2212722303, Account # 98112018202

or at www.gofundme.com/AndyReyes

