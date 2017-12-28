Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

No more island-wide bulk waste

December 27, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Residents in the Bodden Town district rejoiced over the holidays, not only because it was Christmas, but because they did not have to spend Christmas looking at piles of bulk waste.
Looking at footage taken before the Christmas holidays, you can see items ranging from cars to fridges stockpiled on an empty lot by the Bodden Town Health Clinic.

Today (27 December) all the garbage has been collected, the same for the top of Beach Bay Road as well.

“Much better now you know, yeah man, since everything it’s much better you know, as I said before it’s good for the people to move their garbage from their home, take it hear and the government takes it to where it belongs, that is great you know, man that’s very good man, I appreciate government doing that you know what I mean,” said Bodden Town Resident, Franklin Darby.

In a statement issued by Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour this evening, the Minister said the ministry was four weeks behind schedule. But they cleaned up all the bulk waste island-wide in three days through a public-private partnership.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: