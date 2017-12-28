North Side man in court for stealing coke washed ashore in East End

A North Side man was arrested for cocaine possession on Sunday (24 December) after he allegedly threatened Morritts resort staff in order to recover drugs that had washed ashore.

Police say 32-year-old Marvin Grant had his face covered and was armed with a machete when he stormed the beach and confronted staff that were waiting for officers to seize the drugs.

Police say Mr. Grant made off with 50 to 60 lbs of cocaine.

Officers later the arrested him and he appeared in court today (27 December) on charges of robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded into custody and is set to re-appear on 12 January.

