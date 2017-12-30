Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
November brings in highest tourism numbers

December 29, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Cayman’s November arrivals hit a historical mark this year surpassing all previous recorded statistics for that month.

According to the Department of Tourism, Novembers totals continued six consecutive months air travel highs for Cayman.

A total of  34, 999 visitors arrived in November.

An increase of 19.66% since November 2016.

The DOT says growth is expected to continue for our islands with the promotion Fall Only in Cayman, for more information and arrival statistics check www.caymanislands.ky/statistics

Felicia Rankin

