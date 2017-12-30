November brings in highest tourism numbers

Cayman’s November arrivals hit a historical mark this year surpassing all previous recorded statistics for that month.
According to the Department of Tourism, Novembers totals continued six consecutive months air travel highs for Cayman.
A total of 34, 999 visitors arrived in November.
An increase of 19.66% since November 2016.
The DOT says growth is expected to continue for our islands with the promotion Fall Only in Cayman, for more information and arrival statistics check www.caymanislands.ky/statistics
