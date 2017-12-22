Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Oasis Aqua Park to bring inflatable family fun to George Town harbour

December 21, 2017
Joe Avary
A new inflatable water park is in the works, and one businessman says it will be a family-friendly addition to the George Town harbour.

Mr. Tatum told Cayman 27 the inflatable compnents to the 15,000 sq ft facility have already arrived on-island

Talbert “Tyson” Tatum said the 15,000 square ft Oasis Aqua Park will be located just off shore near Eden Rock. He said additional entry ladders are planned so guests can have easier access the water.

The family-friendly facility will cater to both tourists and locals, and have multiple lifeguards on staff.

“We’ll also only be hiring Caymanians, and we will be putting them through the proper training courses and everything, which is lifeguard, of course, and also with the [Department of Tourism] for Pride training,” said Mr. Tatum.

Mr. Tatum said the park is scheduled to open in March 2018. He said the inflatable components have already arrived on-island.

