Patterson jumps NCAA best 15.40 meters, just .20 shy of national triple jump record

Cayman’s Nate Patterson of Wingate University got his season off on the right track with a NCAA indoor season best of 15.40 meters in the triple jump at the JDL College Kickoff Classic in North Carolina 2nd December. The jump was just .20 meters shy of Cayman’s Carl Morgan’s indoor national record of 15.60 set in December 2008. Cayman 27 spoke with the senior who was excited about his performance.

“Great season opener, just shy of the Cayman national record. Currently sitting at number one in the country right now, really excited to keep jumping. Thank you for all the support you’ve been giving me.”

Patterson also placed 4th in the men’s long jump with a leap of 6.91 meters. Next up for Patterson and the Bulldogs will be the Wake Forest Invitational on 20th January 2018. You can follow Patterson on instagram at ‘findme_inthesand_’

