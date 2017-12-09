Pink Ladies get in the spirit of giving

The Pink Ladies got in the Christmas spirit over the weekend, hosting their annual Pink Ladies Bazaar.

Several dozen Pink Ladies turned out Saturday (2 December) at the Arts and Recreation Center.

The event is a fundraiser for the programmes the Pink Ladies help during the year, like The Pines, the Cayman Islands Hospital and the NCVO.

It featured fun for all ages.

“Today we have many, many things,” Coordinator Faye Lippett said. “One of the most exciting has been the entertainment. We had — the national choir has been here. We’ve had the dance group. We’ve had a karate group, which was very, very well received and very active. We had tea. We had cookies, which is very popular.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

