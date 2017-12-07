Police hunt suspect after man left bloodied and unconscious at Harper Close, off Eastern Avenue

One man remains hospitalized nursing serious head injuries tonight (6 December) after he was attacked by another man off Eastern Avenue.

Police say the suspect in that incident fled the scene in a car leaving the victim behind unconscious.

According to the RCIPS around 9:45 last night (5 December) officers responded to a report on Harper Close.

Police say the men were talking before one hit the other on the head and left driving towards the Eastern Avenue, Godfrey Nixon Way junction.

Police say they found the victim with his head and shirt covered in blood. He was treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

