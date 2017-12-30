Resident reacts to attempted break-in

Reaction today (29 December) from a Prospect resident who caught a would-be burglar on tape. Patrick Keenan says his security cameras deterred a would-be burglar from entering his home while his wife and two children were inside. He said, “The first thing we are thinking was well he goes into a place thinking no one is home, but what happens if he gets in and the, you know, the family is there I’m there with my two kids, that’s the scary situation that we are worried about.”

Police did respond to the residence to investigate. Anyone with information related to this crime or who believe they may be able to identify the man in the video is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

