Residents express concern over garbage collection

One George Town resident says if her trash isn’t collected today (6 December,) she’s going to have to take it to the dump herself. It’s a complaint many have made trash piles-up in the area.

Although homes in the Windsor Park Community have garbage pouring out of containers. Residents say the garbage was collected last week and they are waiting for it to be collected this week, resident Rhodell Collier says she wants the normal collection schedule to return.

“I am sick here, I am inhaling all of that, but I told my daughter yesterday, I said if they don’t come today, we’re going to have to get another truck to carry it, so now we see if they come today,” said Mrs. Collier.

The Department of Environmental Health has released its schedule for the bulk waste pick up, that exercise commenced today.

Residents are asked to place their bulk waste on the curbside during the dates specified. Collection will commence immediately thereafter.

• Bodden Town, North Side, East End- December 6-11

• George Town/West Bay District- December 11-18

• Cayman Brac East- December 13 only

• Cayman Brac West- December 18 only

• Cayman Brac South- December 20 only

