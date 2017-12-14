Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Sports

Sailing: Rankine 21st, Jackson 48th on day three of Youth World Sailing Championships

December 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at Cayman’s Allena Rankine and Jesse Jackson after three days at the 2017 Youth World Sailing Championship:

Girls Laser Radial Overall:
21st Allena Rankine
 
Round 1: 28
Round 2: 3
Round 3: 10
Round 4: 31
Round 5: 23
Round 6: 18
 
Total:  113
Net:      82

 

Boys Laser Radial Overall:
 
48th Jesse Jackson
 
Round 1: 39
Round 2: 51
Round 3: 50
Round 4:40
Round 5: 44
Round 6: 48
 
Total:  272.0
Net:    221.0
 
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

