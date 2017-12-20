Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Seniors’ social club celebrates

December 19, 2017
Philipp Richter
Since October every Wednesday seniors island-wide have been going to West Bay to socialize. It’s an event hosted by the West Bay Central committee to give seniors something to look forward to.

And last week the seniors got a special treat at the West Bay Church of God during their social, children from the Wesleyan Christian Academy surprised the group with presents, spreading Christmas cheer at their last social for 2017.
“And next year, God spare life, we plan to do a couple of field trip days, take them to the Botanical Gardens or the different districts, a lot of them have not done that in many many years,” said Capt. Eugene Ebanks, MLA for West Bay Central.

The weekly senior social is on break for the Christmas holidays and will resume its schedule next year.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

