Seniors’ social club celebrates

Since October every Wednesday seniors island-wide have been going to West Bay to socialize. It’s an event hosted by the West Bay Central committee to give seniors something to look forward to.

And last week the seniors got a special treat at the West Bay Church of God during their social, children from the Wesleyan Christian Academy surprised the group with presents, spreading Christmas cheer at their last social for 2017.

“And next year, God spare life, we plan to do a couple of field trip days, take them to the Botanical Gardens or the different districts, a lot of them have not done that in many many years,” said Capt. Eugene Ebanks, MLA for West Bay Central.

The weekly senior social is on break for the Christmas holidays and will resume its schedule next year.

