Shamrock Rd. closed, residents without power after crash

A portion of Shamrock Road remains closed this morning after a single-car crash near the Dominoes Pizza restaurant, in Savannah.

Police ask motorists to take an alternative route behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows.

The road is expected to reopen around Noon, according to an RCIPS statement.

Residents across parts of Red Bay and Newlands lost power due to the crash but police now say power has been restored everywhere but Newlands.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Hirst Road. Police say a car collided with a utility pole, causing damage to the pole and blocking traffic in both directions. The driver is not believed to have serious injuries, according to police.

CUC and police remain on scene working to clear the area of wires and the pole.

