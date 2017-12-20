Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Shamrock Rd. closed, residents without power after crash

December 20, 2017
Kevin Morales
A portion of Shamrock Road remains closed this morning after a single-car crash near the Dominoes Pizza restaurant, in Savannah. 

Police ask motorists to take an alternative route behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows. 

The road is expected to reopen around Noon, according to an RCIPS statement. 

Residents across parts of Red Bay and Newlands lost power due to the crash but police now say power has been restored everywhere but Newlands.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Hirst Road. Police say a car collided with a utility pole, causing damage to the pole and blocking traffic in both directions. The driver is not believed to have serious injuries, according to police. 

CUC and police remain on scene working to clear the area of wires and the pole. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

