Shots fired during robbery

December 31, 2017
Kevin Morales
Shots were fired as armed men stormed a liquor-licensed premises on Smith Road Saturday (30 December) and demanded cash, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Three men — two of whom were armed — entered the store around 10 p.m. with their faces covered. The suspects made off in a silver-colored vehicle, according to police.

Police are investigating and anyone with any information is urged to call GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

