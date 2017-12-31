Shots fired during robbery

Shots were fired as armed men stormed a liquor-licensed premises on Smith Road Saturday (30 December) and demanded cash, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Three men — two of whom were armed — entered the store around 10 p.m. with their faces covered. The suspects made off in a silver-colored vehicle, according to police.

Police are investigating and anyone with any information is urged to call GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

