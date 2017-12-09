Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Stafford loses tough first round match at Life Time Florida Open

December 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s top squash player Cameron Stafford battled through a tough first round loss to 4th ranked David Baillargeon 3-1  (11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5) at the Life Time Florida Open 7th December in Boca Raton, Florida. Cayman 27 spoke with Stafford who said he was outmatched against the Canadian.

“I thought I played well but I just lost to the better player on the night.”

Stafford, the Professional Squash Association’s number 239th ranked player said Baillargeon, the PSA’s 128th ranked player deserved to win.

“I may a few critical errors on the keys points, but credit to him, he dug in deep and won the match fair and square.”

Both Cayman’s men’s and women’s national squash teams finished within the top 10 at September’s Pan American Championships in Argentina, qualifying for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Cayman will host the Pan American Squash Championships in September 2018 which is a qualifying event for the 2019 Pan American Games. This is the first time Cayman will the event.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

