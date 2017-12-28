Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

Stolen car scrapped and set on fire

December 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A car stolen in November is found stripped and burnt.
Police say they are investigating the apparent arson after responding to a vehicle fire along Hirst Road in Newlands last Friday (22 December.)
The vehicle is a 1999 red Honda Integra.
It was reported stolen in early November.
Police say around 9 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a vehicle fire near the marine base in Newlands. Once extinguished officers determined the car had been stripped of many parts before being set ablaze.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

