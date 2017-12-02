Three arson attacks in Winsor Park, police appeal for CCTV footage

Police are investigating three separate arson attacks in the Winsor Park area today involving three vehicles. Police said early this morning (1 December) officers responded to three reports of vehicles on fire, two on Williams Drive and one on Anthony Drive. They are appealing for any CCTV footage in the vicinity of the arson attacks between the hours of 4:30am and 5:30am.

Police are also asking members of the Windsor Park community, especially residents of Anthony and Williams Drives, for any information. You can call George Town police station at 949-4222 or confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

