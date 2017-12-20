Three hurt after collision on West Bay Road, driver arrested for DUI

A 33-year-old George Town man is arrested for drunk driving after a collision on West Bay Road yesterday morning (18 December.)

Three people were injured in that crash. The male victim is still at the Cayman Islands hospital.

According to the RCIPS shortly after midnight yesterday officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on West Bay Road near Villas of the Galleon.

Involved in the accident: a silver Ford Explorer and a black Nissan Skyline.

The driver of the Explorer was arrested. The two passengers in that vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital.

The woman was subsequently released. The driver of the Skyline was also treated as hospital and later released.

The Explorer driver was later released on bail.

