Crime News

Three hurt after collision on West Bay Road, driver arrested for DUI

December 19, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 33-year-old George Town man is arrested for drunk driving after a collision on West Bay Road yesterday morning (18 December.)
Three people were injured in that crash. The male victim is still at the Cayman Islands hospital.
According to the RCIPS shortly after midnight yesterday officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on West Bay Road near Villas of the Galleon.
Involved in the accident: a silver Ford  Explorer and a black Nissan Skyline.
The driver of the Explorer was arrested. The two passengers in that vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital.
The woman was subsequently released. The driver of the Skyline was also treated as hospital and later released.
The Explorer driver was later released on bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

