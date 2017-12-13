Due to technical difficulties Tuesday’s (12 December) broadcast of Cayman 27 News has been canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience. Do tune in tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the latest news, sports and international developments. Thanks for your understanding and support.
Tuesday 12 December Cayman 27 News cancelled
December 12, 2017
1 Min Read
