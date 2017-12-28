Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Veterans award primary school students

December 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Cayman Islands Veterans Association recently honored students at the Edna Moyle Primary School who successfully passed the project v-corp quiz.

The awards were handed out during the school’s final assembly before Christmas break where the 3rd, 5th and 6th-year classes were presented with bracelets and taught how to give a salute. During the ceremony, the veterans announced that the quiz will be returning next year.

“Our benefit to this is to be able to keep the light burning about those who have served and Caymanians have served. Caymanians served in World War One,” said Paul Ebanks, Vice President of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association.

Mr. Ebanks says a special shield made from mahogany will be awarded to the school who wins next year’s project v-corp quiz.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

