Cayman 27’s viewers were very vocal for the 29 December viewer feedback segment, with many voicing their opinions on the Music and Dancing (Control) Law with respect to the upcoming Government-sponsored gospel concert as well as Gregory Watt.
Viewer feedback (29 December) touches on gospel concert, Gregory Watt
December 29, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Kevin Morales
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.
